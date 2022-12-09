Advertise With Us
C3 awarding $20k for energy upgrades to small, minority owned businesses

Community Climate Collaborative
Community Climate Collaborative(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is awarding $20,000 in grants to small minority-owned businesses.

It is offering $2500 to individual businesses to fund energy efficient upgrades. These upgrades can include greener lighting, heating and cooling systems, and other energy related appliances.

“We’ve run this program before, it’s bigger and better this year. A couple of cool examples: Soul Food Joint down the Corner, we did a lighting upgrade for them, got rid of their fluorescents and put in some nice new LEDs. Not only are they going to save energy, but they’re going to last a long time like fifteen or twenty years,” Coles Jennings with C3 said.

Businesses can apply online through C3.

