Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week.

On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half.

“The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of the Northern ped tunnel, so that will be reopened that following week. So next week, it’s the big traffic shift, then we’re going to reopen that pedestrian tunnel,” Belmont Bridge Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek said.

The bridge is expected to be complete by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

