Attorney General Miyares appoints special counsel to review UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has appointed a special counsel to conduct the external review of the November 13 shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and injured two other students.

The special counsel will be led by the national law firm of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP.

“Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at University of Virginia. At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions,” Miyares said in a statement released Thursday.

