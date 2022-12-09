Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County School Board requests millions for potential new schools

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is presenting a request of $318 million to the Board of Supervisors. The funds could help with renovations and potentially future schools.

“The request, over five years were projected, needs a little over $300 million, which includes three new elementary schools,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “One elementary school in the next couple of years would open in 2026, then one in 2029. We currently are at 13,600 students. We think over the next five years, development growth will be about 4% or another 10% in the next 10 years.”

Giaramita says that a new school has not been built in two decades and most of the current buildings are at 95%.

Giaramita: “There have been times in the past where we’ve had kids in the hallways, learning students, teachers don’t have offices where they can meet the students. There’s some very significant negative negative impacts from being in a building that’s overcrowded and the impact that has on learning,” Giaramita said.

Kate Acuf is the Jack Jouett representative on the Albemarle County School Board.

“Our top two priorities were two new elementary schools. We are bursting at the seams, and I think that supervisors recognize that. They’re confident we’ll get approval for both of those,” Acuf said.

The request is already under discussion, but a final decision will not be made by the county until next spring.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Venable fourth graders take a vote on the name change.
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
Representative Bob Good
Rep. Bob Good refuses to support McCarthy for House speaker
U.S. Senator Mark Warner.
Senator Warner reacts to Brittney Griner prisoner swap
University of Virginia
Attorney General Miyares appoints special counsel to review UVA shooting