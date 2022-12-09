Albemarle County School Board requests millions for potential new schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is presenting a request of $318 million to the Board of Supervisors. The funds could help with renovations and potentially future schools.

“The request, over five years were projected, needs a little over $300 million, which includes three new elementary schools,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “One elementary school in the next couple of years would open in 2026, then one in 2029. We currently are at 13,600 students. We think over the next five years, development growth will be about 4% or another 10% in the next 10 years.”

Giaramita says that a new school has not been built in two decades and most of the current buildings are at 95%.

Giaramita: “There have been times in the past where we’ve had kids in the hallways, learning students, teachers don’t have offices where they can meet the students. There’s some very significant negative negative impacts from being in a building that’s overcrowded and the impact that has on learning,” Giaramita said.

Kate Acuf is the Jack Jouett representative on the Albemarle County School Board.

“Our top two priorities were two new elementary schools. We are bursting at the seams, and I think that supervisors recognize that. They’re confident we’ll get approval for both of those,” Acuf said.

The request is already under discussion, but a final decision will not be made by the county until next spring.

