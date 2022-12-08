Advertise With Us
Trending Cooler, Lingering Shower

Gloomy Weekend
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and cooler temperatures will remain over the weekend. There is a chance for showers, but mostly south of I-64. May see bits of sun Friday afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clouds, passing showers mainly south with areas of fog. Lows upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, bits of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, highs mid 40′s. Lows mid 30s

Sunday: Morning showers but mostly cloudy. High upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50, lows around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, highs mid 40s. Lows high 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with pm showers. Highs mid 40′s. Lows upper 30s

Thursday: Breezy with showers. Highs mid 40s, lows, mid 30s

