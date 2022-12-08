Advertise With Us
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers new program

Pritikin intensive cardiac rehab
Pritikin intensive cardiac rehab(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a new cardiac rehab program, Pritikin ICR.

This new program is geared towards helping patients with cardiovascular disease, focusing on everything from eating health to physical and mental exercises.

This is one 90 sites in the U.S. to offer this program, and the first one in Virginia.

“Intensive cardiac rehab allows us to really focus a lot more on those lifestyles, or outcomes will really show improvements based on the evidence that has been used to create these intensive cardiac rehab programs,” Cathy Reece with SMJH said.

Traditional cardiac rehab brings patients in for 12 weeks for a total of thirty six sessions–while the intensive program has 72 sessions.

