Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award

Beer taps at JR Brewery
Beer taps at JR Brewery
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville.

James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association.

The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner.

Brewery staffers also say there is something special on the menu to celebrate.

