Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Something ‘brew-tiful’ is underway in Scottsville.
James River Brewery just earned a big recognition, winning brewery of the year from the Virgina Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association.
The special award includes a plaque and an honor from Senator Mark Warner.
Brewery staffers also say there is something special on the menu to celebrate.
