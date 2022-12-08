Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

Riverheads High School football team
Riverheads High School football team(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year.

The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title.

Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is his first season as head coach.

The Gladiators are using the old-school wing-T offense, a recipe that few teams seem able to stop.

“Our offensive line is the real reason our team has any success. We have a saying that anyone can run through a hole, our line makes holes, and our backs perform and it’s like a circle they all feed off of each other. The offense that we run all 11 players have to do their job in order for a play to be successful,” the coach said.

Riverheads is led offensively by Cayden Cook-Cash, who has almost 1,600 yards rushing this year and 21 touchdowns. Teammate Luke Bryant has nearly 1,200 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Bennett Dunlap has eight rushing touchdowns, while also throwing for five more.

Coach Norcross says the offensive line is the key.

The Gladiators have a record of 11-1, while George Wythe is 10-3, and has won six straight.

It’ll be settled on the field Saturday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

UVA Football helmet.
NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players
UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
Virginia basketball remains No. 3 in AP Top 25
Virginia outlasts Florida State 62-57
#3 UVa Basketball Survives Florida State 62-57 to improve to 7-0
Fluvanna outlasts William Monroe
Friday Night High School Basketball Highlights 12/2