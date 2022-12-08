Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year.

The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title.

Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is his first season as head coach.

The Gladiators are using the old-school wing-T offense, a recipe that few teams seem able to stop.

“Our offensive line is the real reason our team has any success. We have a saying that anyone can run through a hole, our line makes holes, and our backs perform and it’s like a circle they all feed off of each other. The offense that we run all 11 players have to do their job in order for a play to be successful,” the coach said.

Riverheads is led offensively by Cayden Cook-Cash, who has almost 1,600 yards rushing this year and 21 touchdowns. Teammate Luke Bryant has nearly 1,200 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Bennett Dunlap has eight rushing touchdowns, while also throwing for five more.

Coach Norcross says the offensive line is the key.

The Gladiators have a record of 11-1, while George Wythe is 10-3, and has won six straight.

It’ll be settled on the field Saturday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.