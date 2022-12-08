Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Officials approve girl’s request to keep unicorn in backyard

Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a...
Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one.(County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.

The girl wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”

Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline’s letter were posted to the agency’s social media.

The licensing letter included five conditions:

“1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10.

2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.

3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week.

4. The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.

5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health.”

Mayeda commended Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
Explosion at grain elevator facility injures multiple people in Iowa
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school
FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general