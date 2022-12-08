Advertise With Us
NCAA grants additional eligibility to UVA football players

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for University of Virginia football players whose college eligibility expired this past season.

The decision follows the November shooting that claimed the lives of players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

