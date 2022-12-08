Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting five University of Virginia students, killing three, made his second appearance in court early Thursday, December 8.

A status hearing for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken up inside Albemarle County General District Court. Jones had asked the court back in November to give him time to get his own attorney, which the judge granted. However, during Thursday’s hearing, it was revealed that Jones was still represented by a public defender.

The prosecution also asked the judge for ample time to organize witnesses.

Jones is charged with three felony counts of second-degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators say Jones, a now former-UVA student and football player, fired a gun inside a chartered bus along Culbreth Road late Sunday, November 13. He allegedly fired more shots outside of the bus before fleeing the area.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed, while Mike Hollins and an unidentified fifth person were wounded.

Jones was apprehended the following day by Henrico Police.

A preliminary hearing for Jones is now set for March 30, 2023.

