Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday December, 8.

The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. The program leaders host the Lights of Love tree lighting annually.

It’s a fundraiser benefiting the continuation of those patient programs.

Santa came to the event in the UVA Medical Center lobby along with Christmas carolers and music provided by the Virginia consort.

“The tree is up all the way through Christmas and through the end of the holiday season. So it’ll be up for a few weeks for people to come and enjoy,” Eric Swensen with UVA Health said.

If you didn’t make it out to the medical center for the event and would like to donate, click here.

