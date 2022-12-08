Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary

UVA Lights of Love event on December 8, 2022
UVA Lights of Love event on December 8, 2022(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday December, 8.

The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. The program leaders host the Lights of Love tree lighting annually.

It’s a fundraiser benefiting the continuation of those patient programs.

Santa came to the event in the UVA Medical Center lobby along with Christmas carolers and music provided by the Virginia consort.

“The tree is up all the way through Christmas and through the end of the holiday season. So it’ll be up for a few weeks for people to come and enjoy,” Eric Swensen with UVA Health said.

If you didn’t make it out to the medical center for the event and would like to donate, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Albemarle County Office Building
Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program
Pritikin intensive cardiac rehab
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers new program
Outside of the historic courthouse in Fluvanna County
Historic courthouse in Fluvanna County needs more than $1 million in funding for restoration project
Beer taps at JR Brewery
Scottsville’s James River Brewery wins Brewery of the Year Award