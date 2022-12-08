Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘It started hissing ... so I ran back inside’: Woman finds bear in backyard tree

A backyard bear surprised a woman and daughter at their California home. (SOURCE: KOVR)
By Marlee Ginter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KOVR) - A California woman is sounding the alarm in her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.

When she and her daughter went to check on a noise, Nancy Jimenez said she didn’t expect to find a bear in her backyard.

She said she heard something substantial scurry up a tree, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter.

“I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like, ‘What is that?’” Jimenez said. “And then it started hissing at us so I ran back inside like, ‘No, thank you.’”

Despite the startling situation, Jimenez said she was more surprised than scared by the bear.

“I was more, like, in awe that there’s an actual bear in my little Yuba City town,” she said.

Jimenez and her daughter said they’re not sure how long the bear was in their backyard, but they did hear their dog barking most of the day.

The only sign the bear left that he was in their yard is part of their fence that was broken down.

“My son thought I was crazy,” Jimenez said. “I’m like no really, it’s a bear. You need to come over now.”

Ann Bryant, executive director of BEAR League, said she wasn’t surprised at the bear’s appearance.

“We’re seeing more of that and people aren’t prepared for it,” she said.

Bryant said they are taking calls for bears in neighborhoods more often now.

“You know what’s happening is, is with all the recent fires over the last few years, and so much bear habitat having burned, the bears have been moved around due to that,” Bryant said.

Jimenez is now sharing video of the bear as a warning to others.

“It just makes me a little bit in fear for my neighbors who will walk out and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a bear in my yard,’” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. Hundreds of New York...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
UVA Lights of Love event on December 8, 2022
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary