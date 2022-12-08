A foggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Allow extra time this morning. Dense fog is covering the region, with many locations reporting zero visibility. Once the fog lifts we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly above normal temperatures. A few showers will develop tonight into Friday, as temperatures cool. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Cloudy, w/ fog & a few showers, Low: around 40

Friday: Morning fog, periods of rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.