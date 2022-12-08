A foggy start
More showers on the horizon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Allow extra time this morning. Dense fog is covering the region, with many locations reporting zero visibility. Once the fog lifts we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly above normal temperatures. A few showers will develop tonight into Friday, as temperatures cool. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning fog, mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Cloudy, w/ fog & a few showers, Low: around 40
Friday: Morning fog, periods of rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
