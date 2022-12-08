Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on broadband connectivity in the area, and thousands of families could save on their monthly bill.

“We all know broadband in the county,” Jason Inofuentes said, “It can cost a lot.”

Inofuentes, oversees the Affordable Connectivity (ACP) Bridge Program and says the county is working on digital inclusion.

“Albemarle County recognizes the vital importance of broadband service for all of its community members,” he said.

The county is working alongside the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Until this point, households could get up to $30 paid on their internet bills. Now, Albemarle is to adding up to an extra $20.

“This program, ACP Bridge seeks to lower the affordability barriers for broadband access by raising the benefit of the federal Affordable Connectivity Program,” Inofuentes said.

For people who have low internet bills, it could mean no charge for service; those who pay more will still get some help.

“For those whose broadband costs are higher, they will see a large reduction in their broadband costs month to month,” Inofuentes said.

So far, Comcast is one provider on board. The county is open to welcoming more partnerships with ACP participating broadband providers currently serving residents in the county.

“This (the program) will hopefully ensure that all of our community members can afford the access they need to work from home, learn from home, and receive health care from home,” he said.

Albemarle County has more than 8,000 eligible households and only 1,600 use this benefit.

