UVA hosts its first ever Football Career Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first ever UVA Football Career Day hosted more than 40 businesses, putting a spotlight on careers off the gridiron.

“All through their four or five years, [these players] have created resumes, they have LinkedIn accounts, they are looking for full time opportunities. A number of them want to go to the NFL, but they all recognize that you know, at some point you’re going to have to work,” Director of Career Networking at the Virginia Football Alumni Club Doug Duenkel said. “They’re a team oriented, they’re leaders, they know how to work in time management crunches, about the best kind of employee you can get, so we’re really excited.”

Retired NFL quarterback and former UVA football player Matt Schaub flew in for the event.

“I just retired two years ago, I played 17 seasons and so now I’m in transition myself and my next career, but one thing that I do know is you can’t play forever. That’s what a lot of student athletes, it’s hard to think about, comprehend when you’re in your early 20s, but it is inevitable,” Schaub said.

Schaub says this event will help guide and prepare players for the future.

