Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names.

The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools.

After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’.

If you would like to weigh in on the name, click here or you can send an email to schoolboard@charlottesvilleschools.org.

