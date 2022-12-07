Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names.

The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools.

After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’.

If you would like to weigh in on the name, click here or you can send an email to schoolboard@charlottesvilleschools.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.