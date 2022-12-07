Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names.
The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools.
After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’.
If you would like to weigh in on the name, click here or you can send an email to schoolboard@charlottesvilleschools.org.
Do you have a story idea?
