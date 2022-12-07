Taking a look at how much public input went into the search for Charlottesville’s next police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The process to select a police chief included a moderated public forum by the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB). Charlottesville city councilors say even that was more public than normal.

“Given the history, we really needed to have a process that was much more thorough and much more public than what we were used to doing. And I think that’s what we did,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The three police chief finalists were asked questions that were submitted to the PCOB beforehand

“I’m sure that the PCOB did a very good job of weeding out the questions, so to speak, and their selection as to what was asked. But I think that I would have liked to hear more directly from the community,” activist Don Gathers says, “Maybe some community forums where folks actually from the audience could directly ask the candidates questions themselves. Even a round of community individuals being included on interview panels would have been good.”

Mayor Lloyd Snook says the city manager did include individuals from the community.

“He had a lot of focus groups and committees and screening committees and so on. There were probably 20 or 30 people who were fairly closely involved, including a lot of police officers, including a lot of city employees, including a lot of people who were neither city employees nor police officers,” Snook said.

They mayor also thinks an open-ended public forum may have deterred candidates.

“If you say to people like that ‘come on, let’s put you through the ringer’ and then you might go back to your old job. That’s hard to get people interested in coming if they’re going to be put through the ringer,” Snook said.

In the end both Snook and Payne say they are confident in future chief Michael Kochis.

“You can never have too much community engagement. But we did try our best. And I know that the new chief is committed to going out in the communities for the long term to meet with people,” Payne said.

