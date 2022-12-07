Advertise With Us
Milder Wednesday. Rounds of Rain Through End of Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unsettled and wet conditions will remain with us for the mid and late week, but there will be breaks in the rain. Tonight, some additional showers, drizzle and fog. Temperatures steady in the 40s. Mainly morning to midday rain Wednesday, then drier and milder by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Most of Thursday is dry and some sun, before clouds increase again. Better chance of rain Friday, with temperatures back down in the 40s. Additional rain through end of week, a half up to an inch. Currently, the weekend is trending mostly cloudy, with the chance of rain lower.

Tonight: Showers, drizzle and fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mainly AM to midday rain. Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, stray shower possible Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Cloudy, rain, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Rain Showers Arrive Soon