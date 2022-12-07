Gov. Youngkin issues executive order to end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is working to forgive COVID-19 fines and penalties issued to businesses across Virginia.

Gov. Youngkin says this is to help businesses, individuals, and nonprofits who had to reduce service during the pandemic.

The governor issued an executive order saying all state agencies have until January 15 to report all fines and any other disciplinary actions that came from violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Gov. Youngkin also says he looks forward to working with the General Assembly to forgive COVID-19 fines and restore licenses that were suspended.

