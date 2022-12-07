Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Gov. Youngkin issues executive order to end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWBT)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is working to forgive COVID-19 fines and penalties issued to businesses across Virginia.

Gov. Youngkin says this is to help businesses, individuals, and nonprofits who had to reduce service during the pandemic.

The governor issued an executive order saying all state agencies have until January 15 to report all fines and any other disciplinary actions that came from violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Gov. Youngkin also says he looks forward to working with the General Assembly to forgive COVID-19 fines and restore licenses that were suspended.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Holiday Bazaar
Charlottesville Garden Club presents annual holiday bazaar
Rep. Donald McEachin
Lawmakers share personal memories of Rep. McEachin
Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington
Rep. Spanberger calls on Pres. Biden to declare pediatric health emergency
(FILE)
New tech helps UVA Cancer Center treat tricky tumors