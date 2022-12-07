Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

December warmth

Unsettled until the weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a foggy and wet start. Grab the umbrella as you head out. Southerly wind is expected to warm temperatures into the 60s today. We’ll see rain for the first half of the day, with cloudy skies. More showers will develop later Thursday into Friday. Between now and then up to an inch additional rain will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, early showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: Few showers & fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
Virginia basketball remains No. 3 in AP Top 25
Virginia outlasts Florida State 62-57
#3 UVa Basketball Survives Florida State 62-57 to improve to 7-0
Fluvanna outlasts William Monroe
Friday Night High School Basketball Highlights 12/2
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge and the Women’s UVA Golf Team have partnered up to help teach...
First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge creates youth golf program with UVA Women’s Golf Team