December warmth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a foggy and wet start. Grab the umbrella as you head out. Southerly wind is expected to warm temperatures into the 60s today. We’ll see rain for the first half of the day, with cloudy skies. More showers will develop later Thursday into Friday. Between now and then up to an inch additional rain will be possible. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, early showers, High: low 60s

Tonight: Few showers & fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

