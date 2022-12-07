Cloudy skies, and above normal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. As a cold front pushes east, additional showers will be possible. Thursday is expected to get off to a dry and foggy start. Another system will bring rain to the region late Thursday into Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, scattered shower, High; low 60s

Tonight: Scattered shower & fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.