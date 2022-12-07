Advertise With Us
Cloudy skies, and above normal temperatures

Mostly cloudy, but dry weekend
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. As a cold front pushes east, additional showers will be possible. Thursday is expected to get off to a dry and foggy start. Another system will bring rain to the region late Thursday into Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, scattered shower, High; low 60s

Tonight: Scattered shower & fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

