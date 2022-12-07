Charlottesville Garden Club presents annual holiday bazaar

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Garden Club held its annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shops at Stonefield Wednesday, December 7.

The event hosted vendors that sold a variety of items, with 100% of the proceeds from the bazaar going to Charlottesville-area charities.

“It really is what the holidays are all about, just coming together enjoying the season, Charlottesville Garden Club President Anne Demaso said.

Demaso says it combines with the Albemarle County and Rivanna garden clubs.

