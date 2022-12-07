Advertise With Us
Break From the Rain for Now

Mainly Dry Thursday. Rain Returns by Friday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A break in the rain for now, but remaining unsettled. Tonight and most of Thursday, dry. Some partial sun possible Thursday morning, but skies turn cloudy, highs in the 50s. Late Thursday night and into Friday, more showers return. Addtional rain a quarter to less than half an inch. Chillier temperatures in the 40s for Friday and Saturday. This weekend, we will still have mostly cloudy skies, with the chance of rain lower.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 50s. SOme showers Thursday night. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Cloudy, showers, chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 30s. Late night showers.

Sunday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostyl cloudy, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, chilly. Highs mid 40s.

