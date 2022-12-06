Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

The Walmart store remains closed and it's unclear when it may reopen.
The Walmart store remains closed and it's unclear when it may reopen.(WWBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.

A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for the foreseeable future as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
UVA awards posthumous degrees to 3 football players
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Teen charged in fatal Rockingham County crash
Voting
Small communities in Central Virginia have fewer candidates running for elections
Gov. Glenn Youngkin established the Commission to Combat Antisemitism on his first day of...
Governor’s Office releases report to combat antisemitism