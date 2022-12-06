Advertise With Us
UVA Health hosting prostate cancer support group

UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA Health is hosting a support group for prostate cancer patients and survivors.

The group is led by the cancer center’s oncology social workers. Medical professionals will also be available to provide information and resources.

“Support groups in general are important because they help with reducing feelings of loneliness and anxiety. They also help with increasing hope and empowerment,” social worker Ashley Grooms said. “It was really the patients; it was their desire to have a support group and we wanted to create a space for them to be able to share their journey.”

The support group will be held once a month from 6:30pm-7:30pm, and a virtual option is available as well.

To register for this group, you can email Ashley Grooms at ARG5VK@uvahealth.org

