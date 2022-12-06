Teen charged in connection with fatal Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Harrisonburg teenager is now facing charges in connection with a fatal crash back in August.

The Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, December 6, that 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo was taken into custody Thursday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI maiming, child endangerment, underage possession of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The charges stem from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and overturned multiple times.

Colton, the driver, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Eighteen-year-old Ayden W. Depoy of Timberville, a passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was also ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A second passenger, a 14-year-old male, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He, too, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Trumbo is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.