Small communities in Central Virginia have fewer candidates running for elections

MINERAL, Va. (WVIR) - Some small communities in central Virginia are having trouble finding candidates to fill leadership roles.

Ed Jarvis is the Town of Mineral’s mayor elect. He says times have changed for families in the community.

“It seems to me over the last 20 years with both husbands and wives working, you just don’t have time to socialize,” Jarvis said.

People have limited time to run for Town Council positions, too.

“Commuting to work every day, you’re pretty tired, then the kids require so much your time and there’s just you don’t have enough bandwidth,” Jarvis said.

Another issue is the financial aspect. For example, town councilors get $100 a month, while the mayor gets $300.

“Each person has to decide whether the money is important to them or not,” Jarvis said.

With only a few people running in elections, the community may turn to write-in voting.

“When the folks elect folks that want to be in there, you get a smorgasbord of folks with different thoughts and ideas, different backgrounds. And, you know, you hope that collectively they can work as a team,” Jarvis said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.