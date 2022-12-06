The Salvation Army hosts annual Angel Tree charity event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army is having its annual Angel Tree charity until the end of the week.

Angel trees have been out at Walmart, Dairy Market, and ACAC. People can pick up an angel off the tree. It will list the name, age, gender, and shoe or clothing size of a child.

“Usually, a brief wish list of what the child would like to have for Christmas, and the donor just chooses whatever angel they would like, and just go shop to the heart’s content,” Major Walter Strong said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Ridge Street Salvation Army location through Friday, December 9.

