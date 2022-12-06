Michael Kochis to be next Charlottesville Police Chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After months of surveys, interviews, and public forums, the search is over. City council Monday night voted unanimously to make Michael Kochis the next Charlottesville police chief.

“It became clear that one candidate stood above the others in terms of the rating and that candidate was Michael Kochis,” Interim City Manger Michael Rogers said.

Currently Kochis is the police chief of Warrenton, Virginia.

“When he went to Warrenton, Warrenton had had three police chiefs in the prior 18 months. So there’s some similarity to the situation here. He came into a situation of great instability and was able to bring stability,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

One thing that persuaded Rogers was the reviews from the local Warrenton Black Lives Matter chapter, the Baptist church, and the NAACP.

“All three gave glowing reports about Mr. Kochis’s engagement with the community. And if you can believe this, there was a certain passion that these people felt about about this man and his approach,” Rogers said.

Council did take time to thank acting Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette for his role over the last year. He was one of the three finalists.

“During this period, he’s been a stabilizing force. He’s had some some tough challenges. And we want to want to publicly thank him for what he’s done,” Rogers said.

Kochis is expected to start on January 16.

“I really do appreciate the faith and confidence council that you have placed in me to lead the Charlottesville Police Department and the women and men of that organization. I know we have a lot of work to do. I’m ready to get started,” Kochis said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.