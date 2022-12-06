Judge extends skill game injunction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s skill games can continue to operate for the time being.

On Monday, a judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices. The judge also extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to remain in operation.

A full hearing on the merits of the case is now expected in April or May.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.