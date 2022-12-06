Advertise With Us
Judge extends skill game injunction

"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)
"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s skill games can continue to operate for the time being.

On Monday, a judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices. The judge also extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to remain in operation.

A full hearing on the merits of the case is now expected in April or May.

