Incoming police chief addresses priorities for Charlottesville Police Dept.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s incoming chief of police says he is prioritizing communication ahead of his official start date.

Michael Kochis spoke with the press Tuesday, December 6, outlining some of his goals for the city’s police department.

Kochis says one of the first things he wants to do is to create a strategic plan to identify the most-pressing priorities. This will include finding ways to get CPD fully staffed, as the department is currently short about 30 officers.

“[City Manager Michael Rogers] has been pretty clear to me that recruitment and retention is one of those priorities,” Kochis said.

The incoming chief says recruiting takes more than just a table at a job fair: It’s about creating an image.

“Are we portraying an image of a SWAT team kicking in a door, or are we portraying an image of one of our officers sitting there tying some kid’s shoe? Those are two very different images, and we have to decide as an agency and as a community what do you want of your police department?” Kochis said.

Kochis has emphasized throughout his interviews the value he places on communications within the department and with the community.

“One of the things we did when I got here to Warrenton is really to put the information out there that’s closest to the ground. So, getting it out there quickly. Look, we’re not going to keep up with social media, you can’t, we’re just not,” he said. “But it’s important for us to communicate with the public.”

Kochis added, “I want to get to know the women and men of that agency, and I need to understand where they’re at and how we move forward.”

He also touched on the need to address gun violence: “There is an issue with guns in the streets of Charlottesville, whether the data supports that or not, because the community obviously feels that way. So, we need to figure out why that is, who is bringing these guns into the city and address them,” Kochis said.

The incoming chief says using force isn’t going to solve the problem.

“We can go in there and arrest people but that’s not going to solve the issue. These are complex issues, that call for an inclusive strategy, so that would be my approach. Really need to get in there, talk to folks, and figure out how we can address the issue of gun violence in the communities,” he said.

Kochis’ first day at the Charlottesville Police Department will be Monday, January 16.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.