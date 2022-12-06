Advertise With Us
Governor’s Office releases report to combat antisemitism

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Governor’s Office has released new recommendations to stop antisemitism in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin established the Commission to Combat Antisemitism on his first day of office after an increase in antisemitic incidents nationally and in Virginia.

So far in 2022, Virginia alone has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts.

On Monday, the Commission released its finding saying Virginia should bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting, and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.

“Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia and I appreciate the committee’s hard work to highlight and grapple with these matters,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We have challenges in Virginia and we must work together to address them. For Virginia to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family, the Commonwealth must welcome people of all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds with open arms.”

The Commission is tasked with analyzing trends in antisemitism nationally, and in the commonwealth, according to the governor’s office. It’s also required to examine the root causes of antisemitism and proposes solutions to hold hate crime perpetrators accountable, support victims, and stop antisemitism before it starts.

