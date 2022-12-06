Food Lion donates 50,000 meals to BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food Lion Feeds is donating 50,000 meals to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It’s doing so to honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia.

The 50,000 meals donated are in addition to the 30,000 meals donated in the University of Virginia’s name through the “Sack to Give Back” program.

Through the “Sack to Give Back” program, Food Lion donates 1,000 meals for every quarterback sack made by a participating institution. Since 2019, the program has provided more than two-million meals to those in need.

