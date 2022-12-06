Advertise With Us
Eye to the to sky

Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. Occasional showers will develop this afternoon with steadier rain later into tonight. Southerly wind will boost temperatures into the 60s Wednesday. The next few days will feature daily chances for scattered showers. Once a cold front moves east conditions will improve by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

