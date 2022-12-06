Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area.

The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

“We will be able to connect adults to work training opportunities. Particularly we are serving older workers, so individuals who are 55 or older and qualify as low income can enroll in our Senior Community Employment Program or our CSET program,” Vice President of Mission Services Stephanie Hoer said.

Starting next year, it will also offer a program called Goodcare Healthcare Training for people interested in entering the healthcare field.

