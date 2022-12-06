Advertise With Us
Charlottesville approves new bridge for Dogwood Vietnam Memorial

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The walk to reach the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial goes across seven lanes of traffic, but with new approval from the city council, a new bridge will make it far more accessible for everyone.

“It never stops, it is always busy, so it’s very dangerous, especially if you cross on the other side going back,” Dogwood Memorial Foundation President Bruce Eades said. “People coming off the bypass real quickly and going on the bypass as if it’s constant traffic here.”

The new bridge will connect a new parking area and the memorial, helping people reach the memorial without having to risk crossing at the street level.

“We think this project will make a difference in Charlottesville. We love Charlottesville, we grew up here, and we want to help Charlottesville heal like this. This hill has healed us,” Eades said.

The bridge project is expected to cost about $2.5 million and will be paid for with a combination of public and private money. The Dogwood Memorial Foundation plans to begin fundraising and hopes to have the project completed in a couple of years.

