Tracking Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front moving through the region will bring warmer temperatures mid week and an increase of showers through Friday evening. Temperatures will reach the mid-60′s by Wednesday, tapering to the low 50′s and dryer conditions with the passing of a cold front this weekend.

Monday night: Clouds thicken and not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Rain showers arrive. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Milder with a shower chance, mainly in the morning. Clouds and sun. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: A scattered shower around. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Cooler with rain showers. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance later in the day. Highs near 50 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.