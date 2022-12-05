Sunny and seasonal

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will thicken tonight, ahead of an approaching warm front. Most locations will see temperatures above freezing for overnight lows. Grab the umbrella Tuesday. Periods of rain will move across the area. Additional showers will be with us for the next couple of days, possibly ending as snow showers late Friday night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & seasonal, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

