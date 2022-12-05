Advertise With Us
Retail sales report shows positive growth for greater-Charlottesville area

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Third quarter sales were strong for many retailers around the greater-Charlottesville area, according to report from the Free Enterprise Forum.

“What we’re seeing is all seven localities that we track are up, and some considerably when you look at year-to-date,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said Monday, December 5. “Augusta County is the leader with a 19.89% increase year over year. That reverse represents about $1.2 million.”

The report says numbers are also trending in the right direction in Albemarle County.

“Albemarle County is not far behind there at about 11.505%, and what that represents - because they have a larger base - that represents $1.9 million,” Williamson said. “We’re talking about a lot of money here.”

The Free Enterprise Forum’s tracking also shows Charlottesville and Waynesboro, as well as Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties trending up compared to the same time last year.

“The report establishes a trend of at least three quarters of positive activity. That being said, anecdotally, we’re hearing local business owners are having increased traffic in their shops and increased sales, which nets positive, which we would expect at this time of year, but we’re happy to see folks buying local,” Williamson said.

