Police: West Main shooting self-inflicted

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a person is being treated for a non-life-threatening gun injury.

Police were called out to the 800 block of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, December 3, for a report of shots fired. They determined an individual had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Charlottesville Police Dept. announced Monday, Dec. 5, that the investigation is ongoing and that no further details will be released at this time.

This is a developing story.

