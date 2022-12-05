Police: West Main shooting self-inflicted

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a person is being treated for a non-life-threatening gun injury.

Police were called out to the 800 block of West Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, December 3, for a report of shots fired. They determined an individual had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Charlottesville Police Dept. announced Monday, Dec. 5, that the investigation is ongoing and that no further details will be released at this time.

This is a developing story.

