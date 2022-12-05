Police chief finalist expected to be announced to Charlottesville Dec. 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael Rogers is slated to present his choice for police chief to Charlottesville City Council Monday, December 5.

“It’s been a very good process, very thorough process,” Rogers said.

He, along with executive search firm Polihire, screened more than a dozen candidates to get down to a final three.

“We got about 19 applications. We would have liked more, but that’s what we got,” Rogers said.

NBC29 reached out to the three to see if they had heard anything ahead of Monday night’s meeting.

Easton McDonald, a major and division commander in Loudoun County, says he hasn’t heard from Charlottesville.

Interim Chief Tito Durrette’s secretary deferred to the department’s spokesperson, who said that is a City Manager question.

Michael Kochis, who has served as the chief of police in Warrenton since 2020, says any communication needs to come through the city.

Rogers say his selection encompasses the qualities that both he and the city are looking for.

“Most importantly, we wanted someone who was a good communicator, who’s approachable, who’s going to come and be a part of the community, and really be engaged in addressing some of the critical issues,” the City Manager said. “Someone who believed in policing but not over-policing communities, but who focused really on partnerships with communities.”

The goal is to have the new police chief start in January.

NBC29 will be covering tonight’s meeting.

