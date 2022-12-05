Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Police chief finalist expected to be announced to Charlottesville Dec. 5

The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael Rogers is slated to present his choice for police chief to Charlottesville City Council Monday, December 5.

“It’s been a very good process, very thorough process,” Rogers said.

He, along with executive search firm Polihire, screened more than a dozen candidates to get down to a final three.

“We got about 19 applications. We would have liked more, but that’s what we got,” Rogers said.

NBC29 reached out to the three to see if they had heard anything ahead of Monday night’s meeting.

Easton McDonald, a major and division commander in Loudoun County, says he hasn’t heard from Charlottesville.

Interim Chief Tito Durrette’s secretary deferred to the department’s spokesperson, who said that is a City Manager question.

Michael Kochis, who has served as the chief of police in Warrenton since 2020, says any communication needs to come through the city.

Rogers say his selection encompasses the qualities that both he and the city are looking for.

“Most importantly, we wanted someone who was a good communicator, who’s approachable, who’s going to come and be a part of the community, and really be engaged in addressing some of the critical issues,” the City Manager said. “Someone who believed in policing but not over-policing communities, but who focused really on partnerships with communities.”

The goal is to have the new police chief start in January.

NBC29 will be covering tonight’s meeting.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Best way to take care of an animal if they are stuck on the glue trap, is to take it into a...
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
Pumping gas (FILE)
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Police: West Main shooting self-inflicted
Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr.
Man reported missing out of Augusta County