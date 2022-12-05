Missing man from Augusta County found dead

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man reported missing on Saturday has been found dead.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was found near Old Tower Lane in the Waynesboro area of Augusta County. Investigators were called out to that area on Monday morning after a report of a body found in the river.

Lampkin Sr. was last seen on December 3, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at his home in Augusta County.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for in regards to Mr. Lampkin’s whereabouts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

At this time, Smith’s office said foul play is not suspected in connection to Lampkin’s death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

