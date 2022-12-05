Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Missing man from Augusta County found dead

Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was last seen on December 3 at 6:00 PM at his home.
ACSO: Missing person.
ACSO: Missing person.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man reported missing on Saturday has been found dead.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was found near Old Tower Lane in the Waynesboro area of Augusta County. Investigators were called out to that area on Monday morning after a report of a body found in the river.

Lampkin Sr. was last seen on December 3, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at his home in Augusta County.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for in regards to Mr. Lampkin’s whereabouts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

At this time, Smith’s office said foul play is not suspected in connection to Lampkin’s death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin established the Commission to Combat Antisemitism on his first day of...
Governor’s Office releases report to combat antisemitism
UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
Virginia basketball remains No. 3 in AP Top 25
"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)
Judge extends skill game injunction
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Food Lion donates 50,000 meals to BRAFB
Michael Kochis to be next Charlottesville Police Chief
Michael Kochis to be next Charlottesville Police Chief