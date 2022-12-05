Man reported missing out of Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

52-year-old, Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants, and work boots.

Anyone with any information about this missing person is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

