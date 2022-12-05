Advertise With Us
Kihei Clark signs NIL deal with Rhoback

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia student-athlete Kihei Clark is going to be repping one Charlottesville-based brand a whole lot more.

Clark is on the UVA men’s basketball team and he just signed a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with Rhoback, an activewear brand founded by graduates of UVA’s Darden School of Business. He will now make money off of Rhoback sales, and he gets to do content with it, and wear its gear.

Staff with Rhoback say signing Clark was a no-brainer and they were eyeing him for a while.

“Being so close to UVA, right in our backyard, Kihei is just, you know, a name that kind of flew into our laps,” Athlete Coordinator Shalen Moore said. “We’ve always known that he was going to be a pretty prominent figure within the community, and through that he’s just grown massively.”

Moore says the brand is already planning video and photo shoots with Clark. If you are looking to buy something from Rhoback and want Clark to get some of the commission, visit https://bit.ly/3UqldCj

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

