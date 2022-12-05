Advertise With Us
Cold start, cool finish

Turning warmer with daily rain
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up ! Our work and school day is getting off to a frigid start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight, ahead of a warm front. Periods of rain will develop during the day Tuesday. More chances for rain can be expected over the next few days. Between Tuesday and Friday, some areas may get up to an inch of rain. Have great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: around 50

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, periods of rain, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

