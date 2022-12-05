Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices.

According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week.

The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay around $3.28.

Nationally, AAA says the average is $3.40.

