Average price of gas drops in Virginia
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices.
According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week.
The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay around $3.28.
Nationally, AAA says the average is $3.40.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.