Seasonable Couple Days with Rain Soon

Unsettled Several Days
Unsettled Weather by Tuesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler, more seasonable weather the next couple days and nights. Remaining dry until Tuesday.

Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, above average temperatures. Once we go above freezing, it will stay that way until perhaps next weekend.

An average of an inch of rainfall expected from Tuesday through Friday. No severe weather or flooding expected.

Arctic air will remain bottled well north for at least the next week.

Sunday: Sun, a few high, thin clouds, cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the seasonable low to mid 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Rain showers arrive. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mainly afternoon rain showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Drying out and partly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

