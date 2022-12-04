Advertise With Us
People come out for the Annual Crozet Volunteer Fire Department Parade

By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating the holiday season.

The department had its annual Christmas Parade Sunday, December 4.

Anyone could enter in the parade, no registration needed, just bring a smile and candy to throw to on-lookers.

“We do this every year for our community. We’ve been blessed with good weather every year when we have this. It’s not as large as our 4th of July Parade, it’s a much shorter parade, but a lot of the community comes out to watch us,” Gary Dillon with CVFD said.

The parade route went from Crozet Avenue and Saint George Avenue to the Crozet Fire House. There, people were able to create ornaments, and kids could meet Santa.

