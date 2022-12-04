Frosty Cold Overnight with Rain Arriving Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into the start of Monday. A blend of clouds and sun Monday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. A weather pattern change ahead beginning Tuesday.

Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, milder than average temperatures. Once the temperature goes above freezing, it will stay that way all week long.

Trending drier for most of next weekend at this time.

Sunday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers arrive. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: A scattered shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. Mild with highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Showers and mostly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Rainy with highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower chance late. Highs near 50.

