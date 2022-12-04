Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Frosty Cold Overnight with Rain Arriving Soon

Unsettled Weather After Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into the start of Monday. A blend of clouds and sun Monday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. A weather pattern change ahead beginning Tuesday.

Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, milder than average temperatures. Once the temperature goes above freezing, it will stay that way all week long.

Trending drier for most of next weekend at this time.

Sunday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers arrive. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: A scattered shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. Mild with highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Showers and mostly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Rainy with highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower chance late. Highs near 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walking on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
Police lights
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
Patriots plane at CHO airport.
New England Patriots’ plane lands at CHO
New park project
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts

Latest News

Seasonable Couple Days with Rain Soon
Rain by Tuesday
Dry and Seasonable For Now
Drier and Cooler
Hazy Sun
Colder Start to Sunday and Unsettled Weather Next Week